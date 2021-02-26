City Works at Disney Springs Will Have a Limited-Time Beer Flight Honoring Women’s History Month in March

City Works Eatery and Pour House at Disney Springs is celebrating Women’s History Month in March with a limited-edition beer flight that puts the spotlight on women-owned and women-led breweries.

What’s Happening:

City Works Eatery and Pour House at Disney Springs has announced a new “Her Hops” beer flight that will highlight women-own and led breweries for the month of March in honor of Women’s History Month.

The “Her Hops” beer flight will cost $16.50 and come with four different beers.

“Her Hops” beer flight list:

Black Cherry Cider – Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks (West Palm Beach, Fla.) – Felonice Merriman, co-owner

Duke’s Cold Nose – Bold City Brewery (Jacksonville, Fla.) – Susan Miller, co-founder and co-owner

You’re My Boy, Blue! – Brew Bus Brewing (Tampa, Fla.) – Toni Derby, co-founder and CFO

Hakuna Matata – D9 Brewing Co. (Cornelius, NC) – Carli Smith – Charlotte regional head brewer

St. Patrick’s Day at City Works – March 10 – 17

Also in March, City Works will have a special St. Patrick’s Day menu

Guests will be able to enjoy the specialty items in the restaurant or through online ordering for takeout

Specialty Menu items include Corned Beef Reuben and Shepherd’s Pie, along with some specialty beverages.

About City Works Eatery and Pour House

“City Works offers 90 local and global craft beers on tap, including rotating handles for rare, limited, and seasonal brews. It also dedicates 30% of its taps to local breweries.”