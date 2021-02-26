City Works at Disney Springs Will Have a Limited-Time Beer Flight Honoring Women’s History Month in March

City Works Eatery and Pour House at Disney Springs is celebrating Women’s History Month in March with a limited-edition beer flight that puts the spotlight on women-owned and women-led breweries.
- City Works Eatery and Pour House at Disney Springs has announced a new “Her Hops” beer flight that will highlight women-own and led breweries for the month of March in honor of Women’s History Month.
- The “Her Hops” beer flight will cost $16.50 and come with four different beers.
“Her Hops” beer flight list:
- Black Cherry Cider – Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks (West Palm Beach, Fla.) – Felonice Merriman, co-owner
- Duke’s Cold Nose – Bold City Brewery (Jacksonville, Fla.) – Susan Miller, co-founder and co-owner
- You’re My Boy, Blue! – Brew Bus Brewing (Tampa, Fla.) – Toni Derby, co-founder and CFO
- Hakuna Matata – D9 Brewing Co. (Cornelius, NC) – Carli Smith – Charlotte regional head brewer
St. Patrick’s Day at City Works – March 10 – 17
- Also in March, City Works will have a special St. Patrick’s Day menu from March 10 – 17.
- Guests will be able to enjoy the specialty items in the restaurant or through online ordering for takeout.
- Specialty Menu items include Corned Beef Reuben and Shepherd’s Pie, along with some specialty beverages.
About City Works Eatery and Pour House
- “City Works offers 90 local and global craft beers on tap, including rotating handles for rare, limited, and seasonal brews. It also dedicates 30% of its taps to local breweries.”