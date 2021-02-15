City Works Eatery and Pour House to Offer Limited-Time St. Patrick’s Day Menu from March 10-17th

In celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, City Works Eatery and Pour House at Disney Springs will feature a limited time menu with twists on Irish classics.

What’s Happening:

This March, City Works is bringing Irish fare to their restaurant with a limited-time St. Patrick’s Day menu.

Guests will be able to enjoy the speciality items in the restaurant or through online ordering for takeout

The menu will be offered from March 10th-17th.

City Works, Disney Springs’ premier sports restaurant and bar with 90+ beers on tap, will also offer special Guinness blends during the week and green beer on St. Patrick’s Day.

Specialty Menu items include: Corned Beef Reuben -Shaved corned beef, champagne kraut, whiskey mustard, Guinness onions, Gruyere, marble rye Shepherd’s Pie- Stout-braised ground beef, peas, carrots, onions, shredded cabbage, potato puree



Speciality Beverages include Guinness blends: Dark Side of The Moon Blue Moon + Guinness Voodoo Reubaus + Guinness



