In celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, City Works Eatery and Pour House at Disney Springs will feature a limited time menu with twists on Irish classics.
What’s Happening:
- This March, City Works is bringing Irish fare to their restaurant with a limited-time St. Patrick’s Day menu.
- Guests will be able to enjoy the speciality items in the restaurant or through online ordering for takeout.
- The menu will be offered from March 10th-17th.
- City Works, Disney Springs’ premier sports restaurant and bar with 90+ beers on tap, will also offer special Guinness blends during the week and green beer on St. Patrick’s Day.
- Specialty Menu items include:
- Corned Beef Reuben -Shaved corned beef, champagne kraut, whiskey mustard, Guinness onions, Gruyere, marble rye
- Shepherd’s Pie- Stout-braised ground beef, peas, carrots, onions, shredded cabbage, potato puree
- Speciality Beverages include Guinness blends:
- Dark Side of The Moon
- Blue Moon + Guinness
- Voodoo
- Reubaus + Guinness
More City Works News:
- City Works is now offering an online ordering option for guests who want to experience the comfort and convenience of takeout.
- In December 2020, City Works introduced their new express grab & go menu, providing a quick dining service for guests exploring and shopping all around Disney Springs.