City Works Eatery and Pour House Now Offering Online Ordering

Just a few weeks ago, City Works Eatery and Pour House began offering an Express Grab & Go menu, and today they’ve announced another great option for guests on the go. The restaurant now features online ordering making it even easier for guests to enjoy their delicious menu selections while visiting Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

About City Works:

City Works is Disney Springs’ premier sports restaurant and bar and is located on the west side of Disney Springs, near House of Blues.

Its full menu offers American classics with a twist, including gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

It’s the best place in Disney Springs to watch sports or any big event with its 17 HDTVs, state-of-the-art audio, and one enormous 168-inch video wall.