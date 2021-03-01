Photo Update: Disney Springs Kicks Off “Celebrate HER Story” Women’s History Month Event With Decor, Sweet Treats and Art

Disney Springs kicked off Women’s History Month today with the start of the “Celebrate HER Story” month-long event. From decorations throughout the Walt Disney World shopping, dining and play space to sweet treats only available during the event, today we bring you photos from the start of this celebration.

New banners adorn Disney Springs with character silhouettes. Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck join other DIsney heroines in these themed decorations.

There’s no mistaking the silhouettes of both Mulan and Tiana on these signs.

Fittingly located near a water feature are Moana and Ariel.

Not all of the combinations are the same, with Pixar’s Mrs. Incredible, aka Helen Parr, joining Ariel on this light pole.

That brings us right into one of the limited-time desserts, the Mrs. Incredible Float from Marketplace Snacks. It features strawberry and lemon DOLE Whip soft serve with black cherry lemonade and a Mrs. Incredible straw where the super mom is also holding Jack Jack.

Two of Walt Disney World’s female chefs have also whipped up a few new desserts for the event. Chef Yoly’s Flancocho is a limited-time menu item at Amorette’s Patisserie inspired by her Puerto Rican heritage.

Chef Amanda, who was featured in One Day at Disney, is offering two treats at The Ganachery. First is her Chef Toque Bonbon filled with Morello cherry gel and pistachio ganache.

The Ganachery has also brought back Chef Amanda’s Captain Marvel Chocolate Piñata, which is filled with pecan toffee crunch pieces.

Both of Disney’s art stores at Disney Springs, The Art of Disney and WonderGround Gallery, are also highlighting female artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios through a rotating gallery. Artists highlighted include Mary Blair, Ruthie Tompson, Retta Scott (Worcester), Jennifer Lee, Josie Trinidad, and more.

In addition to celebrating the artists, shoppers can bring home pieces either created by the artists themselves or inspired by their legacy.

Guests can interact with the event through QR codes made available throughout Disney Springs where they can learn more about “Celebrate HER Story” and learn about participating locations throughout Disney Springs, including a list of women-owned businesses and opportunities to support them, including a beer flight at City Works from women-owned breweries. Visit Disney Springs to experience all that the resort has to offer this Women’s History Month.