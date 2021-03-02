Cold Iron Studios Shares Epic Trailer for “Alien: Fireteam” Game Launching Summer 2021

This Summer Cold Iron Studios is taking gamers into the heart of the Alien universe with a new third-person shooter, Aliens: Fireteam. The company released a trailer showcasing the action and intensity of gameplay that’s guaranteed to take players on a wild ride.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Cold Iron Studios released a game announcement trailer Aliens: Fireteam .

The game will be available on a variety of platforms and while the actual date hasn’t been revealed, the game is expected to launch in Summer 2021.

Along with the trailer, came the official website for Aliens: Fireteam which includes a synopsis of the game and screenshots of the action as well as links to join Discord and a spot to sign up for early notification on Steam.

About the Game

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat.

The game picks up 23 years after the original Alien trilogy and players take on a role as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the USS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats.

Players can choose between five classes:
Gunner
Demolisher
Technician
Doc
Recon

Players will combat over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs in a variety of stages from Facehuggers to Praetorians.

Where to Play:

Aliens: Fireteam will be available for the following platforms: PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4 Xbox Series X Xbox One Steam



