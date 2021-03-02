Cold Iron Studios Shares Epic Trailer for “Alien: Fireteam” Game Launching Summer 2021

This Summer Cold Iron Studios is taking gamers into the heart of the Alien universe with a new third-person shooter, Aliens: Fireteam. The company released a trailer showcasing the action and intensity of gameplay that’s guaranteed to take players on a wild ride.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, Cold Iron Studios released a game announcement trailer for their upcoming third-person shooter, Aliens: Fireteam.
- The game will be available on a variety of platforms and while the actual date hasn’t been revealed, the game is expected to launch in Summer 2021.
- Along with the trailer, came the official website for Aliens: Fireteam which includes a synopsis of the game and screenshots of the action as well as links to join Discord and a spot to sign up for early notification on Steam.
About the Game
- Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat.
- The game picks up 23 years after the original Alien trilogy and players take on a role as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the USS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats.
- Players can choose between five classes:
- Gunner
- Demolisher
- Technician
- Doc
- Recon
- Players will combat over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs in a variety of stages from Facehuggers to Praetorians.
Where to Play:
- Aliens: Fireteam will be available for the following platforms:
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- Steam
More Alien Experiences:
- Fortnite has welcomed Ripley and the feared Xenomorph from the sci-fi/horror classic Alien to the popular online game.
- Marvel Comics is diving (launching?) into the Alien universe for their first comic series set in the franchise. Alien #1 arrives on March 24th.
- FX is moving quickly to bring audiences the first television series based on one of the greatest science fiction horror classics ever made: Alien.