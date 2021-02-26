Ripley and the Xenomorph from “Alien” Now Available in Fortnite

In space, no one can hear you scream. Fortnite is going to put that to the test as Ripley and the feared Xenomorph from the sci-fi/horror classic Alien are now available in the popular game.

The Xenomorph comes equipped with both the Xenomorph Tail Back Bling and Xeno Menace built-in Emote.

Ripley comes with a Nostromo Crew Outfit variant and the Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier (complete with Jonesy the Cat).

Additionally, the Space Gear Bundle will be available and includes the P-500 Power Loader Arm Pickaxe, the Cheyenne Dropship Glider, and a new Emote that’s bursting on the scene.

Check out the trailer for Ripley and the Xenomorph joining the game:

