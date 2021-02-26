Marvel Shares Trailer for Upcoming “Alien” Comic Series

ALIEN is coming! Marvel’s first venture into the iconic—and terrifying—world of the ALIEN franchise arrives next month. This exploration of never-before-seen corners of the Alien universe will entertain both longtime fans and newcomers to the legendary horror/science-fiction saga as writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Salvador Larroca tell an all-new tale of the titan of horror and science fiction that has scared audiences for decades.

The new series will introduce readers to Gabriel Cruz who years ago almost literally gave his life to Weyland-Yutani when he barely survived an alien attack.

Recently retired, Cruz is trying to patch things up with his abandoned son with the help of his friend, a Bishop-model android, but his re-entry into civilian life is not going smoothly…and his encounters with the deadly Xenomorph are far from over.

No one is safe. No one is innocent. And no one can hear you scream.

See the terrors in store in this all-new thrilling trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork from the highly anticipated issue.

Don’t miss this historic addition to the Alien legacy when ALIEN #1 arrives on March 24th.

