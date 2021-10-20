“Eternals” Stars Pull Out of Event Due to Possible COVID-19 Exposure

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple stars of Marvel’s Eternals, namely Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff had to withdraw from Elle Magazine’s 2021 Women in Hollywood gala due to potential exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

When kicking off the event, Elle EIC Nina Garcia revealed that Jolie, Hayek, Chan and Ridloff, who were to be honored during the evening, would not be attending due to potential COVID exposure.

“Those superheroes are now in super isolation,” Elle’s EIC Nina Garcia announcing that @TheEternals cast members and #ELLEWIH honorees Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff were exposed to COVID-19 and now are unable to attend tonight out of abundance of caution pic.twitter.com/SRO1CjM7ur — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2021

The actresses, along with the rest of the film’s cast were at the Eternals world premiere on Monday night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

world premiere on Monday night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Those who worked on the red carpet at the Eternals premiere had to provide proof of vaccination and take a rapid COVID test on-site. General audience members either had to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past 48 hours. Inside, masks were required except while eating and drinking.

In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, a Disney spokesperson said: “Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events.”

