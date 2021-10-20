Photos – The Stars of Marvel’s “Eternals,” Themed Cars from Lexus Take the Blue Carpet at the Film’s Premiere

Marvel Studios’ Eternals had its world premiere in Hollywood Monday night and the stars of the film took to the blue carpet to celebrate. Joining them were some incredibly Eternals-themed care from Lexus.

Some of the stars of the film – including Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and Don Lee – took a second to pose with the Kingo-themed car from Lexus, which is the official automotive partner of Eternals.

The rest of the stars of the film (minus Barry Keoghan) were also in attendance and looking their very best.

Even Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and singer/songwriter Rita Ora joined in on the festivities.

We were also present to take in some of the sights of the world premiere, including all of the costumes from the 10 newest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

​​​About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao.

The cast:

Richard Madden

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia McHugh

Don Lee

Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie

Kit Harington.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals comes to theaters on November 5, 2021.