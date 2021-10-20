Marvel Releases New “Introducing The Eternals” Featurette

Marvel has released a new featurette going in-depth on each of “The Eternals” in their new film, Eternals.
What’s Happening:
- This new featurette goes into each of the ten Eternals, with brief interviews from the stars of the film.
- Star Kumail Nanjiani says: “I think Eternals is the most epic movie that Marvel has done. They’re really going to see a movie unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.”
More Eternals News:
- Eternals had its world premiere in Hollywood this past Monday night and the stars of the film took to the blue carpet to celebrate. Joining them were some incredibly Eternals-themed care from Lexus.
- The stars and creators of Marvel’s Eternals got together virtually yesterday to talk about their upcoming film, the morning after its world premiere. The group discussed their characters, what it was like to work with this team and why they chose to make this movie.
- Now that the first audience has seen the film, attendees have taken to Twitter to share their first reactions ahead of more detailed reviews being written. Our own Mike Mack was at the premiere and here’s what he thought.
About Eternals:
- Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.
- Eternals opens in theaters on Friday, November 5.