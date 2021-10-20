Marvel Releases New “Introducing The Eternals” Featurette

Marvel has released a new featurette going in-depth on each of “The Eternals” in their new film, Eternals.

What’s Happening:

This new featurette goes into each of the ten Eternals, with brief interviews from the stars of the film.

Star Kumail Nanjiani says: “I think Eternals is the most epic movie that Marvel has done. They’re really going to see a movie unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.”

