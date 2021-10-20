“Reasonable Doubt” Creator Raamla Mohamed Extends Her Deal with ABC Signature

Writer Raamla Mohamed, creator of Reasonable Doubt, has signed a multi-year extension of her overall deal with ABC Signature, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Raamla Mohamed has been writing for various Disney projects since 2009, writing for shows such as Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere.
- Now, she has signed a multi-year extension of her overall deal with ABC Signature.
- The extension comes on the heels of Mohamed’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt getting a series order by Onyx Collective to stream on Hulu.
- She is currently working on a romantic comedy for Universal Pictures with Malcolm Lee, as well as a comedy feature for Amblin with Tiffany Haddish.
More ABC News:
