“What’s Up Disney+” Takes Moment With Cast and Creators of “Just Beyond”

The latest edition of What’s Up Disney+ takes a look at the new anthology series, Just Beyond, as well as the season finale of Turner and Hooch, and a special segment as part of National Disability Month.

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode takes a look at the new Disney+ Just Beyond , and the latest Turner and Hooch , and has Manager, Guest Accessibility & Services, Mark Jones teach viewers how to sign Disney characters in ASL for National Disability Month.

Just beyond gives audiences a chance to journey into the world of R.L. Stine, who appears on this edition of What's Up, Disney+ alongside some of the cast and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith.

Inspired by the graphic novels by R.L. Stine, the series tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

The cast also appeared recently at New York Comic Con, and you can find what happened during that event here.

Mark Jones, Manager, Guest Accessibility & Services for Walt Disney World

Together, they discuss what the process looks like for creating sign language for the iconic characters seen around the park. After sharing more about the processes and accessibility practices in place, Jones shares with Jenny and Andre how to sign different Disney Characters, including Mickey Mouse, Kylo Ren, and Hawkeye.

Lastly, the duo take a look at the season finale of the Disney+ Original Series, Turner and Hooch.