Michelle Obama to Guest Star in the Final Season of ABC’s “Black-ish”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making an appearance as herself in the eighth and last season of ABC’s Black-ish.
What’s Happening:
- Black-ish announced through their Twitter that former First Lady Michelle Obama will be appearing as herself in the final season of the show.
#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star. pic.twitter.com/UhHAxamlpL
— black-ish (@blackishabc) October 28, 2021
- Other details on Michelle Obama’s appearance are being kept under wraps for now.
- She won’t be the first political figure to appear on Black-ish: Stacey Abrams, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Obama adviser David Axelrod have all appeared on the show in the past. Obama previously appeared on NBC’s Parks and Recreation while her husband was still in office.
- Michelle Obama wrote the following on her Twitter:
I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it! ❤️ https://t.co/NsyN6KfpG4
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 28, 2021
More ABC News:
- ABC News will be dedicating more time and effort into their coverage of climate change, by creating a new unit focused on the matter, along with a special month-long series.
- ABC has given full season orders for its recent revival of The Wonder Years, as well as its sophomore comedy Home Economics.
- The highly anticipated ABC limited series Women of the Movement about Mamie Till-Mobley will premiere this January.