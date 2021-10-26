ABC Gives Full Season Orders for “The Wonder Years,” “Home Economics”

ABC has given full season orders for its recent revival of The Wonder Years, as well as its sophomore comedy Home Economics, according to Deadline.

Both The Wonder Years and Home Economics received a nine-episode back order, which will bring their full seasons to 22 episodes.

The revival of The Wonder Years premiered on September 22nd as ABC's strongest new comedy debut in two years.

Over the course of seven days of multi platform viewing, the premiere earned 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.9 rating with adults 18-49.

The show now averages 4.8 million total viewers across all linear and digital platforms and ties with The Conners as ABC’s top comedy among adults 18-49.

After just a seven-episode, pandemic-shortened first season, the second season of Home Economics also premiered on September 22nd.

The pickup for the show comes five episodes into its sophomore run, which is currently averaging 3.6 million total viewers.

About The Wonder Years:

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

The cast includes: Elisha "E.J." Williams Don Cheadle Dule Hill Saycon Sengbloh Laura Kariuki



