Shanghai Disney Resort Unveils 2022-23 Ambassador Team

Shanghai Disney Resort has unveiled their new 2022-23 Ambassador Team, they are Phoebe Jiang and Witty Zhang.

What’s Happening:

Beginning this January, Phoebe and Witty will continue the historic legacy of the Ambassador program, representing the cast members of Shanghai Disney Resort and in the community.

Their unveiling was revealed through the official Shanghai Disney Resort Instagram

UPDATE: More information on the Ambassadors has been revealed thanks to the Disney Parks Blog.

Phoebe currently works in Park Operations on the guest services team. As a frontline cast member, she has delivered Disney’s legendary service to thousands of guests and helps create magical memories each and every day. Phoebe is also a member of the Disney VoluntEARS Leadership Council.

Witty is a cast member in the resort’s entertainment team. In 2018, she joined Shanghai Disney Resort with dreams to become a Host, bringing happiness and surprises to guests.

The current Ambassador Team – Eleven and Fiona were there to pass the baton by handing Ambassador pins over to the new ambassadors.

Phoebe and Witty even got to lead off Mickey’s Storybook Express parade, giving guests a chance to celebrate their appointment.

A video showcasing the announcement of the new ambassadors has also been released.

What They’re Saying:

Upon learning that she was elected as a new Ambassador, Phoebe reacted by saying: “It’s a huge honor and surprise to be elected as a new Ambassador as our resort is celebrating its Fifth Anniversary with a Year of Magical Surprises! As a Disney Ambassador, I look forward to working with my fellow cast here at Shanghai Disney Resort to bring happiness to more guests and communities in the future!”

The new ambassadors pose with former Shanghai Disney Resort ambassadors and the Resort’s President, Joe Schott.

Witty was moved to tears upon learning that she was selected as a new Ambassador: “It’s been a dream of mine for three years and it finally came true. Thanks to each and every cast member who supported us along the way to help us learn and grow. I hope that during my Ambassador term, I will be able to create more exciting journeys for guests and cast.”

