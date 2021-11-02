Disney+ Counts Down to Disney+ Day with New Sizzle Reel

In just 10 days, Disney+ will celebrate its second anniversary with what it’s calling Disney+ Day. As the countdown begins, today, the service released a new sizzle reel looking at some of the platform’s content.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of Disney+ Day on November 12th, the streaming service has released a new video celebrating the past two years of the platform.
- The reel includes clips from several Disney originals, including The Mandalorian, Monsters at Work, Hamilton, Loki, and many many more.
- It also features some titles that may have slipped your mind such as Clouds, Togo, and Flora & Ulysses.
- Of course, some of the service’s vast library content is peppered in as well.
- This comes ahead of Disney+ Day which will see several new releases on the platform including:
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+ debut)
- Jungle Cruise (available to all subscribers for the first time)
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Olaf Presents
- “Ciao Alberto”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 (first 5 episodes)
- And more!
- Be sure to check back for more Disney+ Day fun leading up to November 12th.