New “Fantastic Four” Infinity Comic Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

A four-part “Fantastic Four” Infinity Comic series launched today, and will be available exclusively on the app every Tuesday.
- The new series is written by Zac Gorman (Great Lakes Avengers, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) with a creative team including artist Stefano Landini and colorist Ian Herring.
- New issues of the new “Fantastic Four” Infinity Comic will be available on Marvel Unlimited every Tuesday.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Zac Gorman: "Weird Marvel has always been my favorite. When most kids were into Wolverine, I was digging through long boxes for Speedball and Man-Thing comics. Fantastic Four always felt like the borderline for that. They're the weird comic that went mainstream… that’s what I love about them. Well, that and the fact that they're stuck with each other. They're just a big weird family and who doesn't relate to that?"
- Artist Stefano Landini: "I have dreamed since I was a kid that I would draw the Fantastic Four one day. When I was asked to do it in this new format it was absolutely amazing. A fantastic dream come true."
About Marvel Unlimited:
- Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe.
- The app available on For iPhone, iPad, Android devices and web.
- You can download Marvel Unlimited (or try it for free) here.
- This is the latest in a line of brand new Infinity Comics coming to Marvel Unlimited. Previous comics include: