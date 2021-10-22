New “Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” Infinity Comic Coming to Marvel Unlimited

Peter Parker is ready for Halloween. A new "Spine-Tingling Spider-Man" infinity comic will be coming to Marvel Unlimited next week.
- Comic fans can get into the Halloween spirit starting on Tuesday, October 26 when “Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” launches exclusively on Marvel Unlimited.
- The all-new Infinity Comic is an 8-part series that will be available on the app every other Tuesday.
- “Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” is written by Eisner Award-winning comic writer, Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales, Magnificent Ms. Marvel) with art by Juan Ferreyra (Spider-Man Noir, King in Black).
- And before readers dive into the story, they can listen to the official theme song for the comic, “Close Your Eyes.”
- Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app is available on For iPhone, iPad, Android devices and web.
About “Spine-Tingling Spider-Man”:
- Spider-Man is used to facing bad guys he can punch, but when a new villain gets in Spidey’s head and starts to squeeze, Spider-Man is about to get very badly hurt. And when a classic villain joins the fray, things go from bad to worse.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Saladin Ahmed: “I've been into spooky stuff almost as long as I've been into super heroes. I've been looking to combine the two for a while, and I couldn't ask for a more iconic character to do that with than Peter Parker.”
- Artist Juan Ferreyra: “I decided to do the real world in a traditional, super hero comic way. For this, I went with inks and digital coloring. The dream world, on the other hand, has more of a mixed media approach. I used pencils, watercolors, and gouache… so it’s not as sharp and clean. It’s blurrier, like the way dreams feel.”