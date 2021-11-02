New “Hulkling & Wiccan” Infinity Comic Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

Have Hulkling and Wiccan finally found their happy ending? You can find out in the new “Hulkling & Wiccan” Infinity Comic, which launched on Marvel Unlimited on yesterday.

The all-new Infinity Comic is a 4-part series, with new installments becoming available on the app every Monday.

“Hulkling & Wiccan” is written by Josh Trujillo, and an all-star creative team including artist Jodi Nishijima and colorist Matt Milla.

Hulkling and Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to?

You can preview the new Infinity Comic here

