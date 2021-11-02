New “Hulkling & Wiccan” Infinity Comic Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

Have Hulkling and Wiccan finally found their happy ending? You can find out in the new “Hulkling & Wiccan” Infinity Comic, which launched on Marvel Unlimited on yesterday.
- The all-new Infinity Comic is a 4-part series, with new installments becoming available on the app every Monday.
- “Hulkling & Wiccan” is written by Josh Trujillo, and an all-star creative team including artist Jodi Nishijima and colorist Matt Milla.
- Hulkling and Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to?
- You can preview the new Infinity Comic here and check out the first of four parts now on Marvel Unlimited.
