Velvet Unplugged Returning to Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has announced the return of the Velvet Unplugged performance series to the Hard Rock Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Intimate live performances will be returning to the lobby of the Hard Rock Hotel, featuring a mix of well-known artists and up-and-coming musicians.
- Velvet Unplugged will feature performances by singer-songwriter Seth Glier on November 19 and rock singer Carl Dixon, formerly of The Guess Who, on December 17.
- Guests may purchase café style tables for two or four people or enjoy the show from the standing-room only area.
- Tickets for Seth Glier’s performance can be found here.
- Tickets for Carl Dixon’s performance can be found here.
