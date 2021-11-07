The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Looks Great with Real Snow at Universal Studios Beijing

Beijing saw its first snowfall yesterday since Universal Studios Beijing opened its gates back in September. While snow may not seem ideal for a theme park, it fit the theming perfectly in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

The snow-covered rooftops in Hogsmeade were blanketed in actual snow, a sight guests don’t get to see at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando nor Universal Studios Hollywood.

First snowfall at Universal Studios Beijing since the park’s grand opening: https://t.co/bSU677AqjN pic.twitter.com/igOAYb6JNs — themeparX™ (@themeparX) November 7, 2021

