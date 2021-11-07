The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Looks Great with Real Snow at Universal Studios Beijing

Beijing saw its first snowfall yesterday since Universal Studios Beijing opened its gates back in September. While snow may not seem ideal for a theme park, it fit the theming perfectly in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.
- The snow-covered rooftops in Hogsmeade were blanketed in actual snow, a sight guests don’t get to see at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando nor Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Twitter user @themeparx shared four images of the blanketed Harry Potter-themed land and it looked nothing short of spectacular:
First snowfall at Universal Studios Beijing since the park’s grand opening: https://t.co/bSU677AqjN pic.twitter.com/igOAYb6JNs
— themeparX™ (@themeparX) November 7, 2021
More on Universal Studios Beijing:
- The Universal Beijing Resort, which opened in September, is unique to China – representing a collection of Universal’s most popular attractions from around the world as well as specially themed experiences reflecting China’s rich cultural heritage.
- Guests enter the dazzling CityWalk entertainment complex and approach the magnificent Universal Grand Hotel, which serves as gateway to the entire park.
- Once inside, seven immersive and expansive, themed lands unfold around a central lagoon.
- The seven spectacular themed lands include:
- Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness
- Transformers Metrobase
- Minion Land
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
- Jurassic World Isla Nublar
- Hollywood
- Waterworld
- Each land is a collection of immersive experiences, including themed rides and attractions, shows, entertainment, shops and restaurants with incredible food and beverages.
- Universal shared some details on some of the products being developed, including a few iconic landmarks and the most anticipated rides in these theme lands of Universal Studios Beijing, through inspiring conceptual images and videos.
- Some highlights are:
- In Transformers Metrobase, the first entire Transformers land in the world exclusively built in Universal Beijing Resort, guests can choose to become “guest agents” and fight together with Autobots on thrilling rides like the Decepticoaster, the biggest and most exciting roller coaster in the Resort or the Transformers: Battle for the AllSpark, one of the most popular rides in the land or visit the Energon Power Station to "replenish energy" like a bot.
- Guests can explore The Valley of Peace of Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s beloved film franchise. Set in “Legendary China”, this is Universal’s first Kung Fu Panda-themed land. The Valley of Peace is the small town where Po, the panda hero of this story, lives. Guests can go on a Kung Fu adventure with Po, fighting against Tian Sha on a unique flume ride, Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior.
- Inspired by Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise, Minion Land elates and captivates guests, welcoming them into a spectacular, one-of-a-kind immersive experience that invites them to explore iconic locations from the blockbuster films like never before. Throughout the land, guests can interact with the mischievous Minions themselves and, in the land’s signature attraction, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, guests join Gru, his daughters and the Minions for an unpredictable and utterly electrifying ride. Guests are transformed into Minions and are launched into an unforgettable trip through Gru’s Super Villain laboratory.
- Walking into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogwarts castle perfectly embodies this incredible world full of infinite possibilities. Discover Dumbledore's Office, Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom, Gryffindor Common Room, and the Room of Requirement. The beloved Butterbeer is also available for guests to enjoy. In addition, guests may experience an adventure like no other with Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. This can-not-miss ride will refresh guests' understanding of immersive entertainment and allow guests fly with Harry on a journey though familiar scenes in the movie and experience a completely immersive journey into the wizarding world.
- Welcome to Jurassic World Isla Nublar, inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s legendary blockbuster franchise. Guests will explore this island of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Inside guests will find an authentic and magnificent world has been expertly brought to life in jaw-dropping detail. Guests can explore this hidden world with four unique zones filled with interactive adventures. With "Jurassic World Adventure", the main ride of this area, guests will take the All-Terrain Luxury Automatic System (ATLAS) into the wilderness of Nublar Island and embark on an adventure in the turbulent world of dinosaurs, encountering Tyrannosaurus rex, Indominus rex and Velociraptor.