Holiday Fun and Special Tour Returning to Universal Orlando Resort This Month

by | Nov 1, 2021 8:58 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Universal Orlando is getting ready to kick off the holiday fun throughout the destination on November 13th, with the popular “Universal’s Holiday Tour” returning again starting on November 21st.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Orlando Resort’s Holidays celebration invites guests to experience even more wondrous holiday offerings during the festive season, including the popular return of its “Universal’s Holiday Tour,” an exclusive guided tour of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure available on select dates starting November 21, as well as a scrumptious selection of themed holiday treats, top-notch shopping and live performances throughout the celebration running from November 13 and continuing through January 2.
  • Universal’s Holiday Tour allows guests to experience:
    • Meeting the mean, green one himself, the Grinch, in Seuss Landing while enjoying a delicious Hot Cocoa Bar
    • Experience an after-hours showing of The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, a spectacular transformation of Hogwarts castle with a stunning projection of holiday spirit and Christmas moments inspired by beloved Harry Potter films
    • Take advantage of a reserved viewing area for Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s – where more than 30 larger-than-life balloons and floats, and hundreds of performers take to the streets of Universal Studios Florida
    • Watch the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes during a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic in the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular with reserved seating and, after, join the merry Whos from
      Who-ville for an exclusive on-stage Q&A session
    • Meet and greet with Santa and receive one My Universal Photos digital download
    • Receive a Universal’s Holiday Tree Hunt brochure to participate in a merry quest to find 15 holiday trees throughout various merchandise locations within the theme parks and Universal CityWalk
  • Holidays at Universal Orlando also include all-new offerings and the return of fan-favorite experiences, from themed food and beverage items, to a glittering Holiday Tribute Store, joyous musical performances by the best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, and so much more.
  • Guests can enjoy an incredible selection of new and returning holiday menu items across Universal Orlando, and here are just a few of the merry and bright treats available for guests to try this year:
    • Nutella Cheesecake Reindeer Pop: This all-new reindeer-themed cheesecake pop is rich with smooth Nutella and garnished with candied hazelnuts – available at Croissant Moon Bakery, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • “Red Hot” Holiday Shake: Red Hot candies, crushed peppermint and a Christmas tree snack cake come together to create the newest photo-worthy milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk
    • Voodoo Doughnut: Holidays-themed Voodoo doughnuts will be available throughout the season with new flavors, including a gingerbread cake doughnut, green-glazed holiday gift doughnut and marble cake wreath doughnut
    • Hot Chocolate Bomb: Back by popular demand, this epic hot chocolate bomb ornament is full of marshmallows and heartwarming cheer for guests to enjoy at TODAY Cafe, located at Universal Studios Florida. And this year, guests can try a new Grinch-themed hot chocolate bomb – filled with marshmallows and red-candied hearts – at Hop on Pop Ice Cream Shop at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • Vegan Brownie: Guests looking for a vegan sweet treat can delight in a classic holiday dessert colorfully decorated with frosting and other spirited embellishments – available in San Francisco at Universal Studios Florida or Croissant Moon Bakery at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • Hot Butterbeer: This fan-favorite is now available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter all year long but is even more perfect to enjoy during the holiday season
  • The return of the Holiday Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida invites guests to shop for the perfect holiday gift and enjoy seasonal menu items throughout four incredibly immersive rooms. Guests can also stop by the Holiday Tribute Store – and other merchandise locations within the theme parks and Universal CityWalk – to purchase a Holiday Tree Hunt brochure outlining the locations of 15 brilliantly designed trees and collect an exclusive Holiday Tree Hunt ornament to commemorate the experience.
  • The best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, returns to Universal Studios Florida to fill the air with the sounds of the season. Guests can enjoy live performances at the Music Plaza Stage on December 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed