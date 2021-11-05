Special Fall Food Menu Items Now Available at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared a feast of scrumptious fall food items that are now available at the park.

From Left to Right: Butternut Squash Soup, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Chowder Bowls, Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce, Cheese Tamale with Red and & Green Sauce, Turkey Leg with Cranberry Glaze, and Hot Chocolate & Pumpkin Spice Cake in a Jar

The full list of fall items available are as follows:

Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)

Turkey Chowder in a Bread Bowl

Clam Chowder in a Bread Bowl

Turkey Leg w/ Cranberry Glaze

Cheese Tamale with Red & Green Sauce

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Beef Birria Tacos w/ Red Sauce

Baguette Dog

Hot Chocolate Cake in a Jar

Pumpkin Spice Cake in a Jar

Horchata Churro Bites

Pesto Pasta Salad

Universal has not shared where in the park you can find these food items, so be sure to be on the hunt for them if you’re visiting this fall!

