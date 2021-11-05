Special Fall Food Menu Items Now Available at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared a feast of scrumptious fall food items that are now available at the park.
From Left to Right: Butternut Squash Soup, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Chowder Bowls, Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce, Cheese Tamale with Red and & Green Sauce, Turkey Leg with Cranberry Glaze, and Hot Chocolate & Pumpkin Spice Cake in a Jar
The full list of fall items available are as follows:
- Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)
- Turkey Chowder in a Bread Bowl
- Clam Chowder in a Bread Bowl
- Turkey Leg w/ Cranberry Glaze
- Cheese Tamale with Red & Green Sauce
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
- Beef Birria Tacos w/ Red Sauce
- Baguette Dog
- Hot Chocolate Cake in a Jar
- Pumpkin Spice Cake in a Jar
- Horchata Churro Bites
- Pesto Pasta Salad
Universal has not shared where in the park you can find these food items, so be sure to be on the hunt for them if you’re visiting this fall!
