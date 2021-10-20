Fear Factor Live Officially Closing at Universal Studios Florida

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Fear Factor Live at Universal Studios Florida is finally closing for good, after years of persistent rumors.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Florida is permanently pulling the plug on Fear Factor Live, based on the NBC Fear Factor franchise.

franchise. Fear Factor Live originally opened in the park in June 2005 and has played somewhat inconsistently in recent years. The last time the show performed was before the COVID pandemic shutdown of March 2020.

The theater sees a lot more patrons and use during Halloween Horror Nights, this year housing the impressive Halloween Nightmare Fuel show. For many years, this theater was the home of the much-missed Bill & Ted’s Excellent Halloween Adventure show.

Universal has yet to confirm any plans for the location, which will close November 1 following the end of Halloween Horror Nights 30.

This is the second recently announced closure inside Universal Studios Florida, following the announcement that Shrek 4D will be closing on January 10, 2022

