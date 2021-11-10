Disney Reveals 118.1 Million Current Disney+ Subscribers, 179 Million Across All Streaming Services

During today’s Walt Disney Company quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed updated streaming subscriber numbers — which proved to be a disappointment to some investors.

What’s Happening:

Disney+

However, the streaming service has also seen a 60% year-over-year subscriber growth.

Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu

During the call, it was stated that international Disney+ subscriber numbers were up by 4 million, suggesting that they lost nearly 2 million domestic subscribers.

Disney+ is still expecting to reach profitability by the end of fiscal year 2023, by which time they expect the service to be in over 120 countries.

Asked about expanding the appeal of Disney+, Chapek stated that Disney is currently focused on improving preschooler content available on Disney+.

Hawkeye The Book of Boba Fett after Disney+ Day.

