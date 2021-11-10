Disney Reveals 118.1 Million Current Disney+ Subscribers, 179 Million Across All Streaming Services

During today’s Walt Disney Company quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed updated streaming subscriber numbers — which proved to be a disappointment to some investors.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has 118.1 million subscribers, increasing just 2.1 million from last quarter.
- However, the streaming service has also seen a 60% year-over-year subscriber growth.
- When Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu subscribers are considered, there are currently 179 million total subscriptions as of the end of fiscal year 2021.
- During the call, it was stated that international Disney+ subscriber numbers were up by 4 million, suggesting that they lost nearly 2 million domestic subscribers.
- Disney+ is still expecting to reach profitability by the end of fiscal year 2023, by which time they expect the service to be in over 120 countries.
- Asked about expanding the appeal of Disney+, Chapek stated that Disney is currently focused on improving preschooler content available on Disney+.
- Meanwhile, Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett were highlighted as key programming arriving after Disney+ Day.
More Walt Disney Company Earnings Call News:
- The earnings call also delved into changes and growth in the Parks & Resorts division, such as the implementation and reception of Disney Genie, capital expenditure and Magic Key holders. Check out our full run-down of all the Disney Theme Park and Resorts related items mentioned.
- Upcoming Disney+ projects Ms. Marvel, Star Wars: Andor and the live action Pinocchio were revealed to be coming to the service in Summer 2022.
- Walt Disney Company Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy not only acknowledged the potential to decrease portion sizes of food around the Disney Parks in response to recent economic inflation, but also made some comments while doing so that has set social media abuzz.