“Ms. Marvel,” “Star Wars: Andor,” and “Pinocchio” Coming to Disney+ Summer 2022

This afternoon, The Walt Disney Company held its quarterly earnings call. During the call, they revealed some rough release dates for three upcoming Disney+ projects.
What’s Happening:
- Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said that Disney+ will reach their desired content schedule during next year’s fiscal Quarter 4, which starts in July 2022.
- During Q4, they expect to release Ms. Marvel, Star Wars: Andor and the live action version of Pinocchio.
- A sizzle reel featuring some footage from Ms. Marvel was released almost a year ago:
Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel Comics has grabbed the world's imagination, and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.
Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/W9RqynCgPu
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020
- The show was originally supposed to debut in late 2021, but has now been pushed back to Summer 2022.
- In addition to the sizzle reel, we learned that Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, will also appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, where she will meet her hero – Carol Danvers.
- Star Wars: Andor, a prequel series featuring the character of the same name from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, also got a sizzle reel last December.
- Originally planned to be the second Star Wars series following The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Andor will now follow The Book of Boba Fett, which hits Disney+ on December 29.
- The live action adaptation of Pinocchio will be directed by famed director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, The Polar Express). Tom Hanks will star as Geppetto, with Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan-Michael Key among the cast. See the cast list as of March 2021 here.
- Pinocchio is being made exclusively for Disney+, and will not be released in theaters, much the same as the live action Lady and the Tramp.