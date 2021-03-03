Disney Casts Key Roles in Live-Action “Pinocchio” Including Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan-Michael Key

The rolls of Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, the Blue Fairy and Honest John have now been cast in the Disney+ live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Disney just cast several lead roles for the live-action remake of Pinocchio , which is being directed by Robert Zemeckis.

, Disney just cast several lead roles for the live-action remake of , which is being directed by Robert Zemeckis. The following key roles have been filled by: Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket (Voice) Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John (Voice) Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio (Voice) Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull (Voice) (New character)

Already cast are the roles of Geppetto, played by Disney Legend Tom Hanks Luke Evans

Filming will take place in the U.K. and the project will be a mix of live-action with several all-CG characters.

Formally announced at the Disney Investor Day in December Disney+