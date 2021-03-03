Disney Casts Key Roles in Live-Action “Pinocchio” Including Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan-Michael Key

The rolls of Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, the Blue Fairy and Honest John have now been cast in the Disney+ live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.
What’s Happening:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney just cast several lead roles for the live-action remake of Pinocchio, which is being directed by Robert Zemeckis.
- The following key roles have been filled by:
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket (Voice)
- Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy
- Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John (Voice)
- Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio (Voice)
- Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull (Voice) (New character)
- Already cast are the roles of Geppetto, played by Disney Legend Tom Hanks, and the Coachmen, played by Luke Evans.
- Filming will take place in the U.K. and the project will be a mix of live-action with several all-CG characters.
- Formally announced at the Disney Investor Day in December, this live-action retelling is being made for Disney+ and won’t go to theaters.