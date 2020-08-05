Tom Hanks In Negotiations to Play Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis’ Live-Action “Pinocchio”

Deadline has confirmed that Tom Hanks is in negotiations to play Geppetto in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis.
What’s Happening:
- Following rumors that began last winter, Tom Hanks is now in negotiations to be cast in Disney’s live-action retelling of Pinocchio.
- Hanks was considered for the part of Geppetto, the woodcarver who wishes for a child, back when the film was being helmed by director Paul King.
- Robert Zemeckis reportedly received a call from Tom Hanks saying he loves the new script and wants the part.
- The new screenplay is a collaboration between Zemeckis and Chris Weitz, who will also serve as a producer.
- Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis have a long history of collaborating together on films that include Forest Gump, Cast Away, and The Polar Express.
- Robert Zemeckis’ past Disney credits include directing Who Framed Roger Rabbit and A Christmas Carol.