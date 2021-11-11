HangTime Reopens at Knott’s Berry Farm

Roller coaster fans, rejoice! After being closed for the last several months, Knott’s Berry Farm’s newest roller coaster, HangTime, has finally reopened to guests.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm announced the reopening of HangTime on their Twitter account today, although the attraction actually reopened yesterday.
Hang on tight as you look down 150 feet at the Boardwalk below! HangTime is back with some of the craziest thrills in California. Will you be catching a wave this weekend?🏄 pic.twitter.com/N2xhlDf17H
— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) November 11, 2021
- HangTime, which originally opened May 18, 2018, took the place of the park’s old Boomerang coaster, which closed in 2017.
- The ride reopened in May this year with the rest of Knott’s Berry Farm, but then closed in June following some unknown incident. Now, the coaster is finally back to thrill park guests!
Riders staring 150 feet towards the ground aboard HangTime this afternoon.
- Last week, Knotts released a HangTime pin as part of their 100 Pins for 100 Years series.
Surf's up, dude! Grab some serious HangTime on California's first and only dive coaster! Be sure to grab one of these pins before it wipes out! Pin # 47 is dropping into our Online Marketplace and in Virginia's Gift Shop 11/6 – limit 2 #Knotts100 pic.twitter.com/Heqm4GtkDV
— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) November 5, 2021
More Knott’s Berry Farm News:
- To provide guests with a faster, safer, and always secure experience at the park, Knott’s Berry Farm is going completely cashless, and installing Cash-to-Card machines for those who don’t carry their own debit or credit card.
- The folks at Knott’s Berry Farm have really been killing it in the merchandise game recently. Their latest fun and unique offering is Knottsopoly, a Knotts’ exclusive version of the classic game, Monopoly.
- The fog has lifted from the streets of Ghost Town, and it’s time to celebrate the holidays at Knott’s Merry Farm. The park will transform into a winter wonderland featuring thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings.