Knott’s Berry Farm Releases Park Exclusive Knottsopoly Game

The folks at Knott’s Berry Farm have really been killing it in the merchandise game recently. Their latest fun and unique offering is Knottsopoly, a Knotts’ exclusive version of the classic game, Monopoly.

What’s Happening:

shared on social media that Knottsopoly is now available for purchase.

Knottsopoly is a fun game for the whole family that brings the Old West alive right in your living room! Stake your claim in his high-stakes game that puts you in the heart of Walter Knott’s Ghost Town. Purchase familiar places, meet familiar faces and bring the flavor of Knott’s Berry Farm’s Calico Ghost Town into your home. Illustrated with photos and images of all your favorite Calico locations this board game is perfect for collectors and players alike. Knottsopoly will make you believe you’re strolling the tumbleweed streets of Calico in search of gold and adventure. But hurry, like the Old West itself, Knottsopoly won’t be around forever.

You can find Knottsopoly inside the park at Gold Trails Hotel, General Store and Cordy’s Corner, as well as at Virginia’s Gift Shop in the Knott’s Marketplace.

