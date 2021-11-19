Delroy Lindo Cast in Marvel Studios’ “Blade” Reboot

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delroy Lindo (The Harder They Fall) has been cast in Marvel Studios’ Blade, where he’ll co-star with Mahershala Ali.
What’s Happening:
- Delroy Lindo has been cast in an unknown role in Marvel Studios’ Blade.
- Plans for a new incarnation of Blade were first revealed at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, where it was announced Mahershala Ali would star as the titular character.
- Ali’s voice can be heard at the end of Eternals in a post-credits tease setting up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s Watchmen) behind the keyboard on script duties.
- According to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, the project is due to begin shooting in late summer 2022.
- Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of comic aficionados, Blade has built up a generation of fans who grew up watching the Blade trilogy that starred Wesley Snipes from 1998-2004.
