Delroy Lindo Cast in Marvel Studios’ “Blade” Reboot

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delroy Lindo (The Harder They Fall) has been cast in Marvel Studios’ Blade, where he’ll co-star with Mahershala Ali.

What’s Happening:

Delroy Lindo has been cast in an unknown role in Marvel Studios’ Blade .

. Plans for a new incarnation of Blade were first revealed at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, where it was announced Mahershala Ali would star as the titular character.

were first revealed at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, where it was announced Mahershala Ali would star as the titular character. Ali’s voice can be heard at the end of Eternals in a post-credits tease setting up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

in a post-credits tease setting up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bassam Tariq ( Mogul Mowgli ) is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s Watchmen ) behind the keyboard on script duties.

) is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s ) behind the keyboard on script duties. According to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, the project is due to begin shooting in late summer 2022.

Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of comic aficionados, Blade has built up a generation of fans who grew up watching the Blade trilogy that starred Wesley Snipes from 1998-2004.

