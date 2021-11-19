The Walt Disney Archives Presents: Heroes and Villains Heads to The Henry Ford Museum in June 2022

D23 has announced that the Walt Disney Archives exhibit Heroes & Villains: The Art of The Disney Costume will make its next stop at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

What’s Happening:

Heroes & Villains: The Art of The Disney Costume will open next June 25, 2022 and run until January 1, 2023 at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

The current home of the exhibit is The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle, Washington, where it will run through April 17th, 2022. We were lucky enough to attend back in June and have a thorough report from the exhibit

For the first time since it’s appearance at the D23 Expo, the exhibition will immerse visitors in the world of Disney, illustrating how our understanding of its iconic characters are shaped through the artistry and creativity of its costumes. The exhibit features more than 70 original pieces and spans more than 6,000 square feet of museum space, exploring the vision, process, and craft used to create the costumes worn by some of the biggest names in entertainment.

