Photos/Video: Walt Disney Imagineering Illusioneering Lab at Destination D23

The third and final exhibit at Destination D23 is another from Walt Disney Imagineering, the Illusioneering Lab. This exhibit goes in depth into many different effects created by the Imagineering team.

For some context behind this exhibit, meet Daniel. In the video below, he’ll give a tour through the history of the Walt Disney Imagineering Illusioneering Lab, including the mold for the Hatbox Ghost and some effects you might not know were effects.

Did you know this “candle” that is sold everywhere was actually created by the Walt Disney Illusioneering Lab for the Haunted Mansion in 2007?

