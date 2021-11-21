Happy Holidays! Today Only Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Guess what? It’s time again for shopDisney to offer guests free shipping on any size order! Today only, guests can bring home their must-have Disney merchandise and enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend. From souvenirs and collectibles to magical accessories and costumes, you’ll find hundreds of magical items on shopDisney!

What’s Happening:

Now is the best time to stock up on all of your favorites as shopDisney is treating fans to free shipping sitewide!

Go ahead, treat yourself to the magical souvenirs, collectibles, accessories and Halloween costumes you’ve had your eye on.

Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a perfect opportunity to place a smaller order.

Get ready to celebrate the holidays with decorations

Whatever you’re looking to add to your collection, don’t miss out on the Free Shipping offer

Recent shopDisney Releases:

Disney has been busy this year with several exciting merchandise rollouts. Here are a few of our favorite new collections: