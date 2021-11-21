Happy Holidays! Today Only Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Guess what? It’s time again for shopDisney to offer guests free shipping on any size order! Today only, guests can bring home their must-have Disney merchandise and enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend. From souvenirs and collectibles to magical accessories and costumes, you’ll find hundreds of magical items on shopDisney!
What’s Happening:
- Now is the best time to stock up on all of your favorites as shopDisney is treating fans to free shipping sitewide!
- Go ahead, treat yourself to the magical souvenirs, collectibles, accessories and Halloween costumes you’ve had your eye on.
- Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a perfect opportunity to place a smaller order.
- Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort with multiple clothing items, pins, MagicBands and more.
- Get ready to celebrate the holidays with decorations to give your home a Disney flair.
- Whatever you’re looking to add to your collection, don’t miss out on the Free Shipping offer.
Recent shopDisney Releases:
Disney has been busy this year with several exciting merchandise rollouts. Here are a few of our favorite new collections:
- Cold weather has arrived and what better way to prepare for the fall than with new Disney flannel shirts? Bundle up and play with layering using these colorful tops that feature six fantastic characters from Disney's extensive film library.
- Calling all Disney Loungefly fans! The latest shopDisney arrivals are here full of Disney Parks vibes and tributes to your favorite movies and characters and we love them all. Give your Disney accessoires collection a little boost of enchantment with these delightful selections that are available now.