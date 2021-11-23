ABC News Explores the Life of Pop Star George Michael in Next Edition of “Superstar” Airing November 30th

ABC News has announced that the next edition of Superstar will focus on legendary pop star George Michael. The primetime special airs Tuesday, November 30th.
- The next edition of ABC News’ Superstar series will chronicle the life and career of legendary pop star George Michael and paint a portrait of one of the most successful artists of all time, who sold over 100 million records worldwide.
- Among the highlights of Michael’s story is how he reinvented himself from a teenage heartthrob in Wham!, to a global superstar with his solo album “Faith,” and later to groundbreaking artist boldly paving a path for future stars.
- The program delves into his personal life, including his tragic romance with a Brazilian designer, his personal conflict with fame, the real story of his arrest in a Los Angeles public restroom, and his influential lawsuit against his record company.
- Superstar will also feature interviews with famous musicians and friends including:
- Sam Smith
- Paula Abdul
- Lucy Jules
- Janey Lee Grace
- Phil Lobel
- Michael Pagnotta
- Superstar: George Michael airs Tuesday, November 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
