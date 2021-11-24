Disneyland Resort Pauses Sales on Believe Key Magic Key

Another Disney Park frequent visitor pass is no longer available. Today, Disneyland announced that it was halting sales for its second-tier (or default top-tier) Believe Key.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced that it is pausing sales of the Believe Key.
- Believe Key was previously $949 and allowed guests to hold up to six theme park reservations at a time.
- With the top-tier ($1,399) Dream Key also selling out as of last month, this leaves only the Enchant Key and Imagine Key available.
- The Enchant Key is currently $649 while the Imagine Key — which is only available to Southern California resident — $399
- Incidentally, this latest move comes on the heels of Walt Disney World pausing sales for most of its Annual Pass options.
- Currently, only the Florida-resident exclusive Disney Pixie Dust Pass is available to new annual passholders.
Available Magic Key Annual Pass Highlights
- Enchant Key – $649
- Up to 4 park reservation holds at a time
- 10% off select merchandise
- 10% off select food and beverage
- Select Blockout Dates
- Imagine Key – $399 available for Southern California residents only
- Up to 2 park reservation holds at a time
- 10% off select merchandise
- 10% off select food and beverage
- Select Blockout Dates