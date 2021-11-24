Disneyland Resort Pauses Sales on Believe Key Magic Key

Another Disney Park frequent visitor pass is no longer available. Today, Disneyland announced that it was halting sales for its second-tier (or default top-tier) Believe Key.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort

Believe Key was previously $949 and allowed guests to hold up to six theme park reservations at a time.

With the top-tier ($1,399) Dream Key also selling out

The Enchant Key is currently $649 while the Imagine Key — which is only available to Southern California resident — $399

Incidentally, this latest move comes on the heels of Walt Disney World pausing sales for most of its Annual Pass options

Currently, only the Florida-resident exclusive Disney Pixie Dust Pass is available to new annual passholders.

Available Magic Key Annual Pass Highlights

Enchant Key – $649 Up to 4 park reservation holds at a time 10% off select merchandise 10% off select food and beverage Select Blockout Dates

Imagine Key – $399 available for Southern California residents only Up to 2 park reservation holds at a time 10% off select merchandise 10% off select food and beverage Select Blockout Dates

