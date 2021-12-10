Rob Lowe to Host National Geographic’s “The ’80s: Top Ten” Streaming on Disney+ December 31st

Actor Rob Lowe will be counting down the top trends of the 1980s in a new National Geographic show coming to Disney+, The 80s: Top Ten.

Exclusively revealed by Entertainment Tonight The '80s: Top Ten will take viewers down memory lane with six top 10 lists of '80s pop culture, as voted by a panel of experts such as Kevin Smith, Jon Lovitz, Ridley Scott, Tony Hawk, Amber Riley, Joan Collins, Meatloaf and, of course, Rob Lowe.

The six-part series is slated to premiere Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 9 pm. ET/PT on NatGeo. All episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Friday, December 31.

