Rob Lowe to Host National Geographic’s “The ’80s: Top Ten” Streaming on Disney+ December 31st

Actor Rob Lowe will be counting down the top trends of the 1980s in a new National Geographic show coming to Disney+, The 80s: Top Ten.
What’s Happening:
- Exclusively revealed by Entertainment Tonight, The '80s: Top Ten will take viewers down memory lane with six top 10 lists of '80s pop culture, as voted by a panel of experts such as Kevin Smith, Jon Lovitz, Ridley Scott, Tony Hawk, Amber Riley, Joan Collins, Meatloaf and, of course, Rob Lowe.
- Lowe will host and executive produce the show that features stories never told before from stars who were at the heart of the action – from the launch of MTV and the Apple Macintosh to the tale of Teddy Ruxpin and Wendy's Super Bar, revisit why the '80s were an iconic time.
- Check out ETOnline.com for the official teaser for the series, as well as a first-look clip teeing up the streetwear episode.
- The six-part series is slated to premiere Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 9 pm. ET/PT on NatGeo. All episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Friday, December 31.
More Disney+ News:
- Today, Disney+ announced that Marvel Studios’ Eternals will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on January 12, 2022.
- Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced the acquisition of the acclaimed documentary short Sophie & the Baron, as part of the new Disney Original Documentary banner.
- Amandla Stenberg is in talks to join the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte, one of many live-action Star Wars series currently in development.