Amandla Stenberg in Talks to Join Upcoming Disney+ Star Wars Series “The Acolyte”

According to Variety, Amandla Stenberg is in talks to join the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte, one of many live-action Star Wars series currently in development.
What’s Happening:
- The Acolyte is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers.
- An acolyte in the Star Wars universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord, specifically the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice.
- Stenberg, whose break-out role was in The Hunger Games, is currently in talks to feature in a lead role, but what role that will be has not yet been confirmed.
- The show’s writer, executive producer and showrunner is Leslye Headland.
- The Acolyte is expected to begin production sometime in mid-2022.
More Star Wars News:
- Following some fan scrutiny over promos released thus far, opening month reservations for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury hotel at Walt Disney World are once again available to book.
- We are just three weeks away from the release of the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, so naturally a new spot has been released to promote the upcoming Disney+ series.
- Walt Disney Records, has released the original soundtrack to ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge.