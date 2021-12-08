Amandla Stenberg in Talks to Join Upcoming Disney+ Star Wars Series “The Acolyte”

According to Variety, Amandla Stenberg is in talks to join the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte, one of many live-action Star Wars series currently in development.

What’s Happening:

The Acolyte is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace ) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers.

is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of ) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers. An acolyte in the Star Wars universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord, specifically the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice.

universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord, specifically the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice. Stenberg, whose break-out role was in The Hunger Games , is currently in talks to feature in a lead role, but what role that will be has not yet been confirmed.

, is currently in talks to feature in a lead role, but what role that will be has not yet been confirmed. The show’s writer, executive producer and showrunner is Leslye Headland.

The Acolyte is expected to begin production sometime in mid-2022.

