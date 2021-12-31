Disney Cruise Line Extends 15-Day Reschedule Window Through May 31st, 2022

Disney Cruise Line has extended their Cruise Date Flexibility option for sailings scheduled on or before May 31st, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Guests taking a vacation aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship with sail dates on or before May 31st can rest easy knowing that they can adjust the dates of their cruise as late as 15 days prior to departure.

Disney Cruise Line first implemented this policy

With this option, Guests booked on a sailing through the end of May have just over two weeks to reschedule their cruise with no penalty fees.

Disney has also amended their cancellation fee schedule for cruises, which can be viewed here

Other adjusted policies available at this time is a 50% deposit option final payment extension

Disney Cruise Line’s 5th ship, the Disney Wish