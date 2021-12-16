Disney Cruise Line Temporarily Extending Final Payment Until 60 Days Prior to Sailing Through September 30, 2022

For sailings through September 30, 2022, Disney Cruise Line is temporarily extending final payment until 60 days prior to sailing for Guests booked in unrestricted stateroom categories.

What’s Happening:

By extending final payment deadlines for a Disney Cruise, this means that those Guests who have not yet reached their final payment due date can wait up to 60 days prior to sailing to pay for their cruise vacation. Onboard cruise activities can be scheduled within Guests’ Castaway Club booking window once final payment is received.

In addition, Disney Cruise Line is also temporarily relaxing the cruise cancellation fee schedule for sailings through September 30, 2022.

The cancellation fees for cruises with Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date and Fee Amount: 1 to 5 Night Cruises (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms) 60 days or more – No fee 59 – 45 days – Deposit per Guest 44 – 30 days – 50% of vacation price per Guest 29 – 15 days – 75% of vacation price per Guest 14 days or less – 100% of vacation price per Guest 6 or more Night Cruises (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms) 60 days or more – No fee 59 – 56 days – Deposit per Guest 55 – 30 days – 50% of vacation price per Guest 29 – 15 days – 75% of vacation price per Guest 14 days or less – 100% of vacation price per Guest Suites and Concierge Staterooms: 60 days or more – Deposit per Guest 59 – 56 days – 50% of vacation price per Guest 55 – 30 days – 75% of vacation price per Guest 29 days or less – 100% of vacation price per Guest

Reservations for Inside, Outside or Verandah Categories with Restrictions remain nonrefundable and non transferable.

A SeaMail advising of the final payment and cancellation fee schedule extensions will be sent today to Guests who have a current booking on an eligible sailing.

The required per Guest deposit on the June 9, 2022, Disney Wish Maiden Voyage is non-refundable.