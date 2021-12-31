Loungefly “Animaniacs” Backpack and Wallet Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Happy New Year Disney collectors! Several of our favorite brands—Hasbro, Loungefly, LEGO—are welcoming 2022 with an assortment of merchandise inspired by Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are great for starting your year the Disney way.

What’s Happening:

New year means new merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of fun styles from Loungefly.

Right as the calendar changed to 2022 an assortment of incredible accessories dropped including an Anaimaniacs

The new items feature siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot Warner at their residence in the iconic Warner Bros. Tower .

Both Loungefly styles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Animaniacs WB Tower Mini-Backpack – $75.00

Animaniacs WB Tower Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

