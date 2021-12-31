Loungefly “Animaniacs” Backpack and Wallet Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Happy New Year Disney collectors! Several of our favorite brands—Hasbro, Loungefly, LEGO—are welcoming 2022 with an assortment of merchandise inspired by Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are great for starting your year the Disney way.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- New year means new merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of fun styles from Loungefly.
- Right as the calendar changed to 2022 an assortment of incredible accessories dropped including an Anaimaniacs mini backpack and zip around wallet.
- The new items feature siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot Warner at their residence in the iconic Warner Bros. Tower.
- Both Loungefly styles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will arrive later this year. Links to individual items can be found below.
Animaniacs WB Tower Mini-Backpack – $75.00
Animaniacs WB Tower Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00
More Animaniacs:
- If your amassed collections could benefit from being more wacky, then you won’t want to miss the new assortment of Ultimates figures inspired by the Warner Bros. and Hulu series Animaniacs.
- Check out Tony’s reviews of the first season and a second season of the rebooted series—now streaming on Hulu.