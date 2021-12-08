Take Over the World or At Least Your Favorite Collection with 5 New “Animaniacs” Ultimates Figures

by | Dec 8, 2021 12:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Feeling crazy, zany, a little bit insane-y? You might just be an Animaniac. But more likely, you’ve acquired a new collection of figures themed to the hit animated series Animaniacs. New Ultimates collectibles of the Warner siblings (and Pinky and The Brain) are available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Animaniacs Ultimates – Entertainment Earth

If your amassed collections could benefit from being more wacky, then you won’t want to miss the new assortment of Ultimates figures inspired by the Warner Bros. and Hulu series Animaniacs. Wackko, Yakko and Dot are joined by pals Pinky and The Brain for a fun collection that is full of nostalgia and still totally cool. Fans can pre-order now. Figures will be available in November 2022.

Animaniacs Ultimates Dot Warner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

  • 3x interchangeable heads
  • 9x interchangeable hands
  • 2x Interchangeable tails
  • 1x Duck pool floatie
  • 1x Stick of dynamite

Animaniacs Ultimates Wakko Warner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

  • 2x interchangeable heads
  • 9x interchangeable hands
  • 2x Tails
  • 1x Violin
  • 1x Mallet
  • 1x Stick of dynamite
  • 1x Black Board – U.S. map

Animaniacs Ultimates Yakko Warner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

  • 2x interchangeable heads
  • 7x interchangeable hands
  • 2x Interchangeable tails
  • 1x Pointer
  • 1x Black Board – World Map
  • 1x Stick of dynamite
  • 1x Bag of Fun

Animaniacs Ultimates The Brain 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

  • 2x interchangeable heads
  • 9x interchangeable hands
  • 1x Magnet with lever
  • 3x Lab beakers
  • 1x Blueprint (paper)
  • 1x Globe keyring accessory

Animaniacs Ultimates Pinky 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

  • 3x interchangeable heads
  • 10x interchangeable hands
  • 1x Grapple hook
  • 1x Photo of Pharfignewton
  • 1x Notepad
  • 1x Lab Equipment
  • 1x Beaker with Bunsen burner
  • 1x Beaker set

More Animaniacs:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed