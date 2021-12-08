Take Over the World or At Least Your Favorite Collection with 5 New “Animaniacs” Ultimates Figures

Feeling crazy, zany, a little bit insane-y? You might just be an Animaniac. But more likely, you’ve acquired a new collection of figures themed to the hit animated series Animaniacs. New Ultimates collectibles of the Warner siblings (and Pinky and The Brain) are available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
Animaniacs Ultimates – Entertainment Earth
If your amassed collections could benefit from being more wacky, then you won’t want to miss the new assortment of Ultimates figures inspired by the Warner Bros. and Hulu series Animaniacs. Wackko, Yakko and Dot are joined by pals Pinky and The Brain for a fun collection that is full of nostalgia and still totally cool. Fans can pre-order now. Figures will be available in November 2022.
Animaniacs Ultimates Dot Warner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 2x Interchangeable tails
- 1x Duck pool floatie
- 1x Stick of dynamite
Animaniacs Ultimates Wakko Warner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99
- 2x interchangeable heads
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 2x Tails
- 1x Violin
- 1x Mallet
- 1x Stick of dynamite
- 1x Black Board – U.S. map
Animaniacs Ultimates Yakko Warner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99
- 2x interchangeable heads
- 7x interchangeable hands
- 2x Interchangeable tails
- 1x Pointer
- 1x Black Board – World Map
- 1x Stick of dynamite
- 1x Bag of Fun
Animaniacs Ultimates The Brain 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99
- 2x interchangeable heads
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 1x Magnet with lever
- 3x Lab beakers
- 1x Blueprint (paper)
- 1x Globe keyring accessory
Animaniacs Ultimates Pinky 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 10x interchangeable hands
- 1x Grapple hook
- 1x Photo of Pharfignewton
- 1x Notepad
- 1x Lab Equipment
- 1x Beaker with Bunsen burner
- 1x Beaker set
