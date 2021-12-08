Take Over the World or At Least Your Favorite Collection with 5 New “Animaniacs” Ultimates Figures

Feeling crazy, zany, a little bit insane-y? You might just be an Animaniac. But more likely, you’ve acquired a new collection of figures themed to the hit animated series Animaniacs. New Ultimates collectibles of the Warner siblings (and Pinky and The Brain) are available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Animaniacs Ultimates – Entertainment Earth

If your amassed collections could benefit from being more wacky, then you won’t want to miss the new assortment of Ultimates figures inspired by the Warner Bros. and Hulu series Animaniacs. Wackko, Yakko and Dot are joined by pals Pinky and The Brain for a fun collection that is full of nostalgia and still totally cool. Fans can pre-order now. Figures will be available in November 2022.

Animaniacs Ultimates Dot Warner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

3x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

2x Interchangeable tails

1x Duck pool floatie

1x Stick of dynamite

Animaniacs Ultimates Wakko Warner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

2x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

2x Tails

1x Violin

1x Mallet

1x Stick of dynamite

1x Black Board – U.S. map

Animaniacs Ultimates Yakko Warner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

2x interchangeable heads

7x interchangeable hands

2x Interchangeable tails

1x Pointer

1x Black Board – World Map

1x Stick of dynamite

1x Bag of Fun

Animaniacs Ultimates The Brain 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

2x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

1x Magnet with lever

3x Lab beakers

1x Blueprint (paper)

1x Globe keyring accessory

Animaniacs Ultimates Pinky 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

3x interchangeable heads

10x interchangeable hands

1x Grapple hook

1x Photo of Pharfignewton

1x Notepad

1x Lab Equipment

1x Beaker with Bunsen burner

1x Beaker set

