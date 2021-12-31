Disney Springs Reveals Health & Wellness Month Details, Including Group Yoga and Food Offerings

Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort kicks off their celebration of Health & Wellness Month on January 1st with a schedule of fitness classes and healthy menu offerings Guests can look forward to.

What’s Happening:

January is Health & Wellness Month and Disney Springs is participating in a big way in 2022.

Guests can sign up for Wellness Wednesday and Fitness Friday group events in the morning hours before the shops open from 9:00 to 11:00 am.

These group fitness events will take place at Town Center Shore Fountain (In case of rain, they will move indoors at Market Stalls).

The Orange parking garage will open early at 8:30 am for Guests participating in these sessions.

Participating restaurants are also offering healthy menu items for Guests taking part in the month-long celebration.

Visit DisneySprings.com

Disney Springs Wellness Wednesday and Fitness Friday events:

Wednesday 1/5 – Orlando Power Yoga presented by Fabletics

Wednesday 1/12 – Warrior One Yoga presented by lululemon

Wednesday 1/19 – HIIT Workout Class presented by Under Armour

Friday 1/21 – Warrior One Yoga presented by lululemon

Wednesday 1/26 – Orlando Power Yoga presented by Fabletics

Friday 1/28 – HIIT Workout Class presented by Under Armour

Disney Springs Health & Wellness Month Food & Beverage offerings:

Yesake Tofu Power Bowl

The Polite Pig The Polite Caesar and Cobb Salad (HOLD THE BACON) Chicken Salad Wrap The Market sides include Roasted Beets, Tomato Watermelon Salad, Grilled Street Corn and Polite Baked Bean. For The Little ones: Roast Smoked Turkey Breast, Grilled Skinless Chicken Breast

Planet Hollywood Hollywood Bowl Morgan’s Veggie

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant Plant-based Shepherd’s Pie Vegetable Raglan Risotto

