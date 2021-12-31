Disney Springs Reveals Health & Wellness Month Details, Including Group Yoga and Food Offerings

Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort kicks off their celebration of Health & Wellness Month on January 1st with a schedule of fitness classes and healthy menu offerings Guests can look forward to.
What’s Happening:
- January is Health & Wellness Month and Disney Springs is participating in a big way in 2022.
- Guests can sign up for Wellness Wednesday and Fitness Friday group events in the morning hours before the shops open from 9:00 to 11:00 am.
- These group fitness events will take place at Town Center Shore Fountain (In case of rain, they will move indoors at Market Stalls).
- The Orange parking garage will open early at 8:30 am for Guests participating in these sessions.
- Participating restaurants are also offering healthy menu items for Guests taking part in the month-long celebration.
- Visit DisneySprings.com for more information and to register for Wellness Wednesday and Fitness Friday events.
Disney Springs Wellness Wednesday and Fitness Friday events:
- Wednesday 1/5 – Orlando Power Yoga presented by Fabletics
- Wednesday 1/12 – Warrior One Yoga presented by lululemon
- Wednesday 1/19 – HIIT Workout Class presented by Under Armour
- Friday 1/21 – Warrior One Yoga presented by lululemon
- Wednesday 1/26 – Orlando Power Yoga presented by Fabletics
- Friday 1/28 – HIIT Workout Class presented by Under Armour
Disney Springs Health & Wellness Month Food & Beverage offerings:
- Yesake
- Tofu Power Bowl
- The Polite Pig
- The Polite Caesar and Cobb Salad (HOLD THE BACON)
- Chicken Salad Wrap
- The Market sides include Roasted Beets, Tomato Watermelon Salad, Grilled Street Corn and Polite Baked Bean.
- For The Little ones: Roast Smoked Turkey Breast, Grilled Skinless Chicken Breast
- Planet Hollywood
- Hollywood Bowl
- Morgan’s Veggie
- Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Plant-based Shepherd’s Pie
- Vegetable Raglan Risotto