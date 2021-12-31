Bob Iger Says Goodbye to Disney in Farewell Tweet

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a farewell tweet to The Walt Disney Company today as he officially exits the company at the end of 2021.
- December 31st, 2021 marks Robert Iger’s last day as Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company.
- In a tweet, Iger shared gratitude for his Disney career and his appreciation to his family for staying by his side.
- “This is the end of my 47 1/2 yr ABC Disney journey and it was ‘the ride of a lifetime.’ Enormous thanks to my colleagues & fellow cast members & special thanks to my wife Willow & my 4 children: Katie, Amanda, Max & Will. I couldn’t have done this without your love & support.”
- The statement includes a reference to Iger’s autobiography, The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.
- The images that accompanied the tweet include a shot from the Variety cover story interview he recently gave.
- Earlier in December, Iger shared a letter of gratitude to Cast Members.
- Bob Iger was succeeded as CEO by Bob Chapek on February 25th, 2020.
- Susan Arnold takes over as Chairman of the Board beginning December 31st.
