Ring in the New Year by Timing Up These 5 MCU Moments to the Stroke of Midnight

by | Dec 31, 2021 2:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

It’s almost time to ring in the new year and there are lots of exciting way Marvel fans can do that right from home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us so many unforgettable moments over the years and thanks to Disney+, (almost) all of them are right at our fingertips.

If you want to head into 2022 with some Marvel fun, I’ve assembled a list of five ways you can do just that. By starting these Marvel movies and shows at just the right time, you can time out an epic Marvel moment to hit exactly at midnight.

“And I am… Iron Man”

Start Avengers: Endgame at 9:29:30

Tony Stark’s sacrificing snap is certainly not the happiest moment in the history of the MCU, but it is without a doubt one of the most memorable. And by timing up Avengers: Endgame right, you can make Tony snap us right into 2022. There are few moments that can really be boiled down to an exact instant (say, as quick as a snap of your fingers) and that makes this one perfect.

For added commentary during you rewatch, check out our live blog.

“You should have gone for the head”

Start Avengers: Infinity War at 9:48:52

Speaking of not happy moments, Avengers: Infinity War changed the game when we saw the heroes lose and Thanos wiped out half the population. Like its Endgame equivalent, this is a perfect instant to time up to midnight. It’s easily one of the most memorable moments, but maybe turn the TV off after midnight so you don’t have to watch some of your favorite heroes disappear.

For added commentary during you rewatch, check out our live blog.

“Avengers Assemble”

Start The Avengers at 10:07:51

Everyone loves that iconic, circling shot as the Avengers truly assemble for the first time in The Avengers for the Battle of New York. Not only is this maybe the most iconic shot in the history of the MCU, but it also allows you to ring in 2022 while watching the epic fight sequences that follow. Maybe even go the extra mile and get some shawarma to enjoy while you’re watching.

For added commentary during you rewatch, check out our live blog.

“Hey everyone”

Start Captain America: Civil War at 10:30:27

The arrival of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War was so exciting for a number of reasons. First, it’s Spider-Man, and who doesn’t love the iconic web-slinger? Second, it was the reveal of Spidey’s Stark suit, which was hyped up a bit earlier in the movie. And finally, this was the debut of Spidey in the MCU, which fans had been waiting to see for so long as Marvel previously couldn’t use their own character in their films. Also, like the previous option, this one allows you to enjoy one of the best MCU fight scenes in your first moments of 2022.

For added commentary during you rewatch, check out our live blog.

“She recast Pietro?”

Start WandaVision “On a Very Special Episode…” at 11:26:42

For a great way to start 2022, let’s go with one of the best moments of 2021. The fifth episode of WandaVision gave us a moment that set Marvel fans abuzz for a week as we saw the return of Pietro… sort of. Evan Peters, who played Pietro Maximoff in the X-Men films, a completely different universe from the MCU, showed up to seemingly reprise the role here. The MCU’s Pietro returning would have been exciting enough but this felt like it was something huge. Of course, it ended up just being the setup for a joke later on but still, in the moment, it was very exciting.

You can find all of these Marvel movies and shows (and so much more) on Disney+. All of the timing is based on Disney+, so that is the best way to go for an exciting way to ring in 2022.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed