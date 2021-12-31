“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Captain America Loungefly Accessories Come to Entertainment Earth

Happy New Year Disney collectors! Several of our favorite brands—Hasbro, Loungefly, LEGO—are welcoming 2022 with an assortment of merchandise inspired by Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are great for starting your year the Disney way.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

New year means new Disney merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of it!

Right as the calendar changed to 2022 the Loungefly dropped an incredible bag and wallet designed after Captain America.

The collectible fashion accessories showcase the new suit that Sam Wilson (The Falcon) dons as he takes up the mantle of Captain America in the Disney+ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier .

Both Loungefly styles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Falcon Winter Soldier Falcon Captain America Mini-Backpack – $75.00

Falcon Winter Soldier Falcon Captain America Zip Wallet – $40.00

More The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

If you haven’t watched the series yet, what are you waiting for? Check out Mack’s recaps of each episode or join him and Bekah as they discuss the show on Marvel Mondays.