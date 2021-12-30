New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tracksuit and Ears Hit Store Shelves at the Magic Kingdom

A new set of merchandise celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World has been released at the Magic Kingdom.

We spotted this new collection, part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, at the Star Trader in Tomorrowland.

Included are these limited edition Minnie ears that are both expensive and stylish.

A unique and interesting item is this set of nail decals that retails for $7.99

This hooded pseudo-Spirit Jersey tracksuit retails for $149.99

The matching pants in the tracksuit set retail for $129.99.

