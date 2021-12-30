New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tracksuit and Ears Hit Store Shelves at the Magic Kingdom

A new set of merchandise celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World has been released at the Magic Kingdom.
We spotted this new collection, part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, at the Star Trader in Tomorrowland.
Included are these limited edition Minnie ears that are both expensive and stylish.
A unique and interesting item is this set of nail decals that retails for $7.99
This hooded pseudo-Spirit Jersey tracksuit retails for $149.99
The matching pants in the tracksuit set retail for $129.99.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Following an extended closure, Walt Disney World has announced that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on January 2nd, 2022.
- Disney fans have made it through the holidays and now it’s time to welcome the new year with new Disney springtime collections! The Disney Parks Blog has shared photos of a series of clothing for the family and some sunny decor that’s coming soon to Disney Resorts and shopDisney.
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, the official provider of caffeinated goods at the US Disney Parks, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort with an exclusive new cup design.