Joffrey’s Coffee Debuts Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Limited-Edition Cold Cup Design

Did you know we are now serving our cold beverages in all new limited-edition cups? ✨We are bringing you exclusive cups that will be sure to bring some extra magic to your beverage in honor of the @WaltDisneyWorld 50th Anniversary Celebration! @DisneySprings #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/27DoLegbeP

— Joffrey's Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) December 27, 2021