Joffrey’s Coffee Debuts Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Limited-Edition Cold Cup Design

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, the official provider of caffeinated goods at the US Disney Parks, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort with an exclusive new cup design.
What’s Happening:
- Joffrey’s Coffee shared this brand new limited-edition cold cup design, featuring Disney characters around the top and bottom of the blue cup.
Did you know we are now serving our cold beverages in all new limited-edition cups? ✨We are bringing you exclusive cups that will be sure to bring some extra magic to your beverage in honor of the @WaltDisneyWorld 50th Anniversary Celebration! @DisneySprings #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/27DoLegbeP
— Joffrey's Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) December 27, 2021
- There are multiple Joffrey’s Coffee stands located throughout the Resort, with a full-sized coffee shop located at The Landing in Disney Springs.
- The Disneyland Resort recently opened up their first Joffrey’s branded kiosk in Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure.
