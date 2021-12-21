Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Finally Reopening March 31, 2022

Disney has announced that the All-Star Sports Resort will be reopening to guests on March 31, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort will welcome guests back beginning March 31, 2022.
- All-Star Sports is the last hotel to reopen following the pandemic closure, meaning all Walt Disney World Resort hotels will be operating by the spring for the first time since 2020.
- Guests can begin booking their stays starting tomorrow, December 22.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Earlier this year, Disney announced it would be ending its long running Magical Express shuttle service from the Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World. This stirred up a lot of controversy among Disney fans, so another company is stepping in to fill the void with The Sunshine Flyer.
- After months of waiting, walking and some complaining, parking lot trams have finally returned to the Magic Kingdom parking lot at Walt Disney World!
- The “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” finally returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this past Sunday, after being closed since March 2020 when the Walt Disney World Resort closed due to the pandemic.