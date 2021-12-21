Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Finally Reopening March 31, 2022

Disney has announced that the All-Star Sports Resort will be reopening to guests on March 31, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort will welcome guests back beginning March 31, 2022.

All-Star Sports is the last hotel to reopen following the pandemic closure, meaning all Walt Disney World

Guests can begin booking their stays starting tomorrow, December 22.

