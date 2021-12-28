Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon to Reopen January 2, 2022 at Walt Disney World

Following an extended closure, Walt Disney World has announced that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on January 2nd, 2022.

What’s Happening:

For the first time since March of 2020, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will welcome guests starting January 2nd, 2022.

The iconic water park is one that’s incredibly themed, telling the tale of a rogue storm and tidal wave that wreaked havoc on a formerly pristine waterside paradise.

“From topsy-turvy architecture and storm-strewn nautical gear to the stranded shrimping ship, Miss Tilly, impaled upon the summit of Mount Mayday, each detail brings the legend to life for guests in different ways.”

Among the popular attractions that guests will once again get to experience are: Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool Miss Adventure Falls Crush ‘n’ Gusher Castaway Creek Humunga Kowabunga And more

Elsewhere, the park’s surf programs will also return. Booking is now available for private surf bookings dates starting January 7th.

As for what’s new at the park, Disney notes an updated frozen dessert menu at the Snack Shack.

Additionally, in celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, other special items include: Walt’s Chili Nachos EARidescent Ice Dream Cone Walt Disney World Popcorn Bucket 50th Anniversary Refillable Mug



More Walt Disney World news: